Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million

Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A Georgia man is accused of scamming a grocery store chain out of almost $1 million.

Gwinnett County Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Tre Brown. In a two-week period, Brown scammed over $980,000 from a Kroger location in Duluth where he worked, authorities said.

According to police, the man put more 40 returns for nonexistent items on several credit cards.

The returns’ cost ranged from $75 to more than $87,000.

He then allegedly used that money to buy items including two vehicles, guns and clothes.

Kroger’s corporate noticed the transactions and contacted police.

Brown has been charged with theft. Online jail records state that he was released on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

