Marietta Main Street to launch new initiative: Bike Marietta

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -In partnership with both the City of Marietta and the Washington County Health Department, Marietta Main Street will soon be launching a new initiative: Bike Marietta.

The Washington County Health Department awarded $10,000 to Bike Marietta. This money was used to purchase new bike racks for the downtown area.

A few of the other things that will come with the initiative include a Bike Marietta Resource Guide with information and maps for bike riders, a Bike Marietta web page and newly installed kiosks with trail maps and more.

There will also be a bike-friendly business program featuring downtown businesses who are willing to fill water bottles and provide restroom access to bike riders.

Officials with the organization are excited for what this initiative will bring to the City of Marietta.

“I’m really excited,” said Bret Allphin, Vice President of the Marietta Main Street Board of Directors. “I don’t think folks fully realize the wealth of outdoor assets we have in Marietta. So, we have, you we have a wonderful paved bike path, that connects to miles of well maintained mountain bike trails and walking trails. We really want to bring attention to those and let folks know that those are here and we are really fortunate to have those here. We’re excited to bring some additional attention to those assets.”

The organization does hope to expand this effort to include all of Marietta in the future.

