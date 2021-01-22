Advertisement

Marietta/Belpre Health department sees slight decrease in Covid-19 cases

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta/Belpre Health Departments is seeing a slight decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Marietta/Belpre Health Department Director of Nursing Vickie Sawyer say that they are seeing around 20-30 new cases per day. This is down for 50-60 cases per day.

In addition to the slight decrease in cases, they have also seen a decrease in the number of people being exposed to the virus.

Sawyer believes that this is due to people recognizing the symptoms of the virus and getting tested earlier.

She also explains that more people are taking steps to protect themselves and others from the virus.

“They are also wearing their mask, washing their hands wearing gloves in public areas, like when you put gas in your car, you know places that we touch and handle alot,” says Sawyer. “People are a lot more conscientious about using sanitizer on their hands, and then getting back in their car. Just, in general, I think we’re seeing more people be self-conscious.”

