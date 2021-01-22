Obituary: Ann Briggs

Ann Briggs, 71, of Flatwoods, WV passed away on December 18, 2020, at the Genesis HealthCare facility in Glenville, WV.

Ann Briggs was born February 8, 1949, in Spanish Fork, Utah to George S. Briggs and Phyllis Myrtle Johnson. She worked as a computer consultant, which allowed her to travel across the United States and to Europe. She was active in community service, especially in animal rescue and Central West Virginia Outreach Center. She also served in her church as a compassionate service leader, serving individuals in Clay, Braxton, and Gilmer counties. She loved her dogs, Curly and Sassy. She had a big heart to help others and always looked for those in need.

Ann is survived by her siblings: Jane Briggs Rasmussen, Ellen Moulton, and George S Briggs, as well as many friends and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her wishes to be cremated have been honored, and viewing services will be announced at a later time.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV has been entrusted with the arrangements for Ann Briggs. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

