Obituary: Billy Ray Wimmer II

Billy Ray Wimmer II, 57, of Cairo, WV, formerly of Texas, departed this life Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

Billy was born May 9, 1963 in Denver, Colorado, a son of the late Billy Ray and Carol Jeanne (Sillivan) Wimmer. Billy worked in the oil field, then as CDL truck driver, his last job was working as a diesel mechanic for Sunbelt Rentals. Billy attended the First Baptist Church in Buda, Texas and was working security until they moved to West Virginia. He was a United States Army Sergeant, in which he served 12 years, and was a part of Operation Desert Storm. He also participated in the National Guard, Reserves and was Active Duty. Billy liked hunting, fishing, and survival preparedness. He was also a part of the Professional Bull Riding Association. Billy loved his Ford vehicles and spending time with his nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Billy is survived by his loving wife of almost 6 years, Joy (Spradling) Wimmer; children, Lindsey WImmer of Stevensville, MT, Cheyenne Wimmer of Charlotte, NC, and Dakota Wimmer, of Charlotte, NC; grandchild, Jaycob Munoz of Stevensville, MT; siblings, Lori Ellis of St. Albans, WV, Wanda Bunner of Harrisville, WV, and Bobby Lee Wimmer of Reedsville, NC; and sister in law, Cathy Spradling of Cairo, WV.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Karen Wimmer of Louisville, KY.

Funeral services will be held at 3pm on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Robert Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Bunner Family Cemetery in Oil Ridge, WV. Visitation will take place from 2pm-3pm, Sunday before the service. In accordance with the CDC masks/face coverings must be worn inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

