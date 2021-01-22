Obituary: Charles Edward Metz

Charles Edward Metz, 82 of Davisville, passed away January 20, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. He was born June 10, 1938 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Leon and Velma Balderson Metz.

Charles was a Concrete Finisher and a member of the Cement Masons Union, Local 181 which is now Local 926. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15 where he served as an officer and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting. Charles was a woodworker and enjoyed selling at craft shows and doing cabinet work for numerous people.

Mr. Metz met his loving wife of 62 years, Alethia “Lea” Brown Metz in King’s Lynn, England while serving in the U. S. Air Force. In addition, he is survived by his children: Debra Ann Young (Greg) of Belleville, Terry Lee Thorn (Wayne) of Lubeck, Brenda Sue Edwards of Williamstown, Dorraine Wolfe (John) of Parkersburg and Charles E. Metz Jr. (Renee) of Clayton, NC.

He also leaves behind two brothers: Ronald Metz (Nancy) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Robert Metz (Delores) of DeBary, FL, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Leon Claire Metz and Wilbur Metz.

Funeral services will be Monday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens with full military honors provided by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.