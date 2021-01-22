Obituary: Debbie Marks

Debbie Marks, 59, of Parkersburg WV passed suddenly on January 16, 2021 at Camden-Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

She was born to the late Thomas Evans and Vicy Smith, October 26,1961 in Williamson WV.

Debbie is survived by her husband of 36 years Dexter Marks Sr., 3 sons Anthony Marks, Finley Marks, Dexter Marks Jr., her daughter Vicy Marks,

5 grandchildren Peyton Ackley, Kyan Marks, Nevan Marks, Christopher Morton, Nicholas Morton, Ivory Marks, 1 biological sister Janie Hall and

1 chosen sister (friend) Kim McKibben.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers Sidney Evans, Bob Evans Danny Evans, two sisters Dianne Gilman,

Linda Kregie; two children Christopher and Rebecca Marks.

Debbie spent her days being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her family and friends were her most prized possessions.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

with visitation one hour before the service.

She will be placed in her final resting place at Fairview Cemetery in Braxton County WV.

Masks and social distancing are required.

