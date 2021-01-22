Obituary: Eileen Koon

Eileen Koon , 94, of Parkersburg passed away January 22, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on November 25, 1926 in Farimont, WV and was the daughter of James Otis and Goldie Miller Koon.

Inurnment of her cremated remains will take place at Shinnston Masonic Cemetery alongside her parents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.