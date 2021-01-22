Obituary: John W. Dye

John W. Dye, 90, a lifelong resident of Parkersburg, died January 21, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on December 26, 1930 in Wood County and was the son of Arthur Athom and Edna Marguerite Johnson Dye. He retired from Walker of Parkersburg and previously worked for Greiner’s Bakery. He enjoyed music and sang with the Gospel Rays for 30 years.

John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elva Dye; daughter, Jacqueline (Mike) Miller; five grandchildren, Charlotte Mowery, Isaiah Brannon, Rachel Buchanan, Reuben Hughes, Anna Figero; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Sondra Simpson, Lora “Jean” Farley Nordeck; son-in-law Johnny Rexroad; and sister-in-law Charlotte Dye.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melinda Denise Hughes Rexroad; one grandson Jeremy Hughes and one brother, Ronald Dye.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Reverend Denzil Ray officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Monday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

