Obituary: Wanda Lou Brown Melrose

Wanda Lou Brown Melrose, 80, of Mineral Wells, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 18, 2021.

She was born on November 1, 1940, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the daughter of Roy Delbert Brown and Beulah Cooper Brown.

Wanda was a 1958 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She had been employed at Union Trust Bank, First Federal Bank, Parkersburg Memorial Gardens, Walmart, and Flowers Bakery. She also was an Avon representative for many years.

She enjoyed crafts, ceramics, growing flowers and cooking. She always took an active interest in her children’s educations and was very involved with the Parent/Teacher Association at Mineral Wells Elementary School.

Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Mark A. Melrose; daughter, Melody A. Melrose (Jeffrey) Payne and one son, Michael A. Melrose, all of Mineral Wells; sister, Kathryn J. Lemon; special nieces and nephews and two mischievous cats.

She was an active member of Big Tygart Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher and in many other capacities.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Tygart/Rockport Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. John Stephens, 1784 Sycamore Run Road, Mineral Wells, WV 26150 or Parkersburg Humane Society.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has chosen a private graveside service at Big Tygart Cemetery with Pastor Dobby Thrash officiating.

The family would like to thank Hospice Care for their compassion and dedication, as well as all of the area Churches and neighbors for their prayers and support.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Melrose family.

