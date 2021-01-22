Advertisement

UPDATE: Cause of Athens outage determined, power still out

About 16,000 AEP Ohio customers remained without power in Athens County late Friday afternoon.
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio - UPDATE: 11/22/21 7:15 P.M.

AEP Ohio has determined the cause of the outage still affecting thousands of customers in Athens County.

A post on the company’s Twitter says a secluded pole that carries electricity to multiple stations that send power all over the area has broken.

Crews are working to repair the damage, but company officials are still unsure of when power may come back.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Much of Athens County was affected by a power outage that began early Friday afternoon and continued throughout the day.

As of 5:30 p.m., an outage map on AEP Ohio’s website showed that power was still out to about 16,000 customers.

The website indicated the outage began about 2 p.m., but it did not provide an estimated restoration time or information about the cause of the outage.

In a Facebook post, the Athens Police Department urged motorists to treat intersections where stop lights are not working as four-way stops.

Athens County authorities have not responded to phone calls requesting more information about the outage.

