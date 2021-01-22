Advertisement

Registration open for Parkersburg’s virtual Polar Plunge

(WLUC)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Polar Plunge in Parkersburg is going virtual this year, and registration is now open online. Those interested are asked to choose a fundraising goal, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics West Virginia (SOWV). Participants then have the month of February to complete their plunge.

A “plunge” can be anything from entering a cold river or creek to taking a cold shower or icy bath. SOWV urges safety, encouraging participants to practice caution when entering cold bodies of water, and to remain socially distanced while doing so. Throughout the month, participants will be requesting donations.

Participants are asked to record videos of themselves performing their plunge, and to submit the videos via the organization’s Facebook page by February 28. Videos should be no longer than 60 seconds.

Friends, family, and area residents will then participant in the event’s People’s Choice Award, voting for the top videos in two categories, including Most Creative Costume and Best Plunge. There will also be an award for the participant who raises the most money. Voting will begin February 1.

Additional information about the Polar Plunge can be found on SOWV’s website.

