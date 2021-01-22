Advertisement

Vincent man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 6-year-old

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Vincent, Ohio man is in jail after authorities say he admitted to inappropriately touching a six-year-old child.

Washington County deputies began investigating the case on January 4. With assistance from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Athens County, the victim was interviewed.

During that interview, authorities say the child said that 31-year-old Matthew Williams took off his pants and underwear and the child’s and rubbed the child’s private area. The child said it happened in Williams’ bedroom.

Investigators say they followed up by interviewing Williams at his home on January 15, but he denied ever touching the child.

According to a news release, Williams admitted to investigators during a follow up interview that he had “touched the child’s buttock and became aroused.”

Williams also told authorities “he could have possibly touched the child’s private area with his hand.”

Authorities say it happened in Williams’s bedroom around the holidays, 2020.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail for processing. He’s charged with Gross Sexual Imposition, a third degree felony.

