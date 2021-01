PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beginning at 9 P.M. this evening, January 22, water will be restricted and shut off to the entire City of Williamstown for a major water leak repair.

A boil advisory will be issued and in place until at least Monday morning. The area to avoid will be the 500 block of Victoria Avenue at West 6th Street.

