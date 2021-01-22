Williamstown police department receives grant from Bill Bailey Insurance for new facility

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown police department is receiving a donation from a local insurance agency that will help officers stay physically fit.

Bill Bailey Insurance is providing the department with a $1,500 grant.

“We just want to help,” says agency principal, Bill Bailey. “That’s our nature and that’s our business to help.”

The money will go toward efforts to build a new workout facility inside the former choir room at the old Williamstown Elementary School building.

Police chief Shawn Graham says that facility will go a long way toward improving the health and wellness of the city’s officers.

It will also provide them a safe place to work out during the pandemic.

Graham says the city appreciates the support of the insurance agency.

“They immediately said ‘Yes, we have a donation for you.’ And they told me that they would give me another donation before our fundraiser was over,” says Graham. “So, they always support us, as does the community.”

Williamstown police will be accepting donations for this facility from the community.

Anyone that may wish to donate to the cause can send checks to the department at 100 West Fifth Street Williamstown WV 26187. You may also make donations with Williamstown Bank. If you donate at the bank you can note the donations to the City of Williamstown Police/Fire wellness center.

