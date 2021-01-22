Advertisement

YMCA of Parkersburg sees increase in use of fitness center

Parkersburg YMCA
Parkersburg YMCA(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Despite the pandemic, the YMCA of Parkersburg has seen an increase in the use of it’s fitness center since the start of the new year.

YMCA of Parkersburg program director Christina Welshans, say the fitness center use to average around 250 patrons a day during the week. Since the start of the new year, it is now averaging about 400 patrons per day.

Welshans explains that there are policies in place to keep the fitness center clean and safe for everyone who uses it.

“As soon as they walk in, our front desk staff are taking their temperature to make sure no one is running a temperature upon entry,” says Welshans. “If they are, then they are asked to leave. We’re sanitizing the equipment before and after use. We are also encouraging patrons to do it again themselves, before they get on a piece of equipment and after they get finished with a piece of equipment. In addition we have the electrostatic backpack sprayer.”

Welshans says that they have been seeing an increase in people coming to the YMCA since late fall.

