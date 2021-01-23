Marshall downs Florida International
Marshall shades Florida Atlantic 79-66
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Jarrod West and Andrew Taylor scored 16 points apiece as Marshall topped Florida International 79-66.
Darius George added 15 points for the Thundering Herd.
Dimon Carrigan led the Panthers with 11 points and seven rebounds.
With the win, Marshall improves to 8-4.
The two teams will face each other again Saturday at 2 PM.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.