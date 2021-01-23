Marshall downs Florida International

MIAMI (AP) - Jarrod West and Andrew Taylor scored 16 points apiece as Marshall topped Florida International 79-66.

Darius George added 15 points for the Thundering Herd.

Dimon Carrigan led the Panthers with 11 points and seven rebounds.

With the win, Marshall improves to 8-4.

The two teams will face each other again Saturday at 2 PM.

