Marshall downs Florida International

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Jarrod West and Andrew Taylor scored 16 points apiece as Marshall topped Florida International 79-66.

Darius George added 15 points for the Thundering Herd.

Dimon Carrigan led the Panthers with 11 points and seven rebounds.

With the win, Marshall improves to 8-4.

The two teams will face each other again Saturday at 2 PM.

