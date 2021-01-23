Scoreboard- Jan. 22
Friday’s high school and college basketball results
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTAP) -
Boys high school basketball
Marietta 42
New Philadelphia 55
South Gallia 47
Waterford 49
Monroe 59
Frontier 33
Belpre at Federal Hocking- Postponed (power outage)
NCAA
Marshall 79
Florida international 66
Ball State at Ohio- Postponed (power outage)
NCAA Women
Otterbein 80
Marietta College 82
NCAA women’s volleyball
Walsh 3
Ohio Valley 0
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.