Scoreboard- Jan. 22

Friday’s high school and college basketball results
(WTOK)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTAP) -

Boys high school basketball

Marietta 42

New Philadelphia 55

South Gallia 47

Waterford 49

Monroe 59

Frontier 33

Belpre at Federal Hocking- Postponed (power outage)

NCAA

Marshall 79

Florida international 66

Ball State at Ohio- Postponed (power outage)

NCAA Women

Otterbein 80

Marietta College 82

NCAA women’s volleyball

Walsh 3

Ohio Valley 0

