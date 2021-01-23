Advertisement

Vienna Police arrest man for allegedly pointing a gun at resident

Dennis Schott
Dennis Schott(Vienna Police)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - If convicted, a Vienna man is facing at least a year in state prison for allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another Vienna resident.

According to a news release, Vienna Police were waved down around 1:30 a.m. Saturday by a resident, who told them a man in the 1100 block of 18th Street was displaying a gun and yelling profanities.

Then, dispatchers sent police to that same area for a report of gun shots.

When they arrived, police found Dennis Schott, age 62, and detained him. Investigators figured out that Schott had allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a resident in the area. Police then recovered a loaded 10 mm Smith and Wesson pistol from the area where Schott was originally seen by police.

Schott was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, which is a felony.

He was arraigned around 10 a.m. Saturday. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released.

Vienna Police say if he’s convicted, he will face between one and five years in a state prison.

