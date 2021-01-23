Advertisement

Wood County clinic vaccinates healthcare workers

Rylan Dudley, a type one diabetic and nursing student, says she feels safer now that she's vaccinated.
Rylan Dudley, a type one diabetic and nursing student, says she feels safer now that she's vaccinated.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Healthcare workers gathered Friday morning for vaccinations at West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

Officials had 500 doses to administer throughout the day.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Spokesperson Carrie Brainard said the department has not yet witnessed anything beyond mild reactions to the shot.

“People afterwards may have a little of flu-like symptoms, but it has usually only lasted a couple of hours. It’s not even a full-blown ‘I’m too sick to go to work three or four day’ thing. It’s just a short amount of time and that means that it’s working - that your body is saying okay I’m fighting now.”

Nursing student Rylan Dudley said the shot itself isn’t too bad either.

“I don’t think it was painful whatsoever. I was fine the whole time. It was like a little pinch and that was it.”

Dudley, who is a type one diabetic, also said that her first dose made her feel safer.

“..., like right now I feel a little better and safer about if I’m around people because you don’t ever know if they’ve been around other people too so it makes you feel more secure.”

There was one small hiccup during today’s clinic.

Brainard said the clinic started about half an hour later than scheduled because vaccine doses needed more time to thaw.

No date has been announced for the next clinic that’s open to anyone 65 or older.

