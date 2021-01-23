Advertisement

WVU to allow some fans to Coliseum for indoor sports

WVU officials say fans will be able to come back to the Coliseum for the men's basketball...
WVU officials say fans will be able to come back to the Coliseum for the men's basketball team's game against Florida.(John Lowe/The Daily Athenaeum (2017))
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WVU athletic department announced Saturday that some fans will be able to watch the Mountaineers at the Coliseum starting on Jan. 30.

In a press release, the athletic department says that attendance will be capped at 1,000 spectators. Priority will be given to families and guests of players and coaches, along with a limited number of WVU students.

There will not be a public sale of tickets for men’s basketball games. The university says eligible Mountaineer Athletic Club members at the Mountaineer Scholar level and above will be contacted about ticket and parking availability in the coming days.

Face coverings will be required of all spectators with the exception of eating and drinking.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome a limited number of fans back into the Coliseum for home events,” said WVU athletic director Shane Lyons in a statement. “Safety will continue to be our priority as we still must manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is a start to getting Mountaineer fans back to where they want to be.”

WVU officials say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the attendance policy, based on current health conditions.

The first game Mountaineer fans will be welcomed back into the Coliseum for will be the men’s basketball game against Florida on Jan. 30.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 16,000 AEP Ohio customers remained without power in Athens County late Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: Power now expected to return by 1 a.m. Saturday
This building will eventually become the Riverfront sports complex
Vacant Marietta building to become youth sports complex
Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Water to be shut off Friday evening in Williamstown
Twenty people were named in Washington County grand-jury indictments released on Thursday.
20 people named in Washington County grand-jury indictments

Latest News

Scoreboard- Jan. 22
Marshall downs Florida International
This building will eventually become the Riverfront sports complex
Vacant Marietta building to become youth sports complex
Scoreboard- Jan. 21
Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers ...
Haskins heads to Pittsbugh