UPDATE: Three taken to hospital from downtown wreck

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -UPDATE: 5:00 P.M.

Dispatchers say three people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle wreck on the Fifth Street Bridge in Parkersburg.

A supervisor at the Wood County 911 Center says the scene has been cleared.

Our reporter at the scene says traffic is flowing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

First responders are on the Fifth Street Bridge Sunday afternoon for what dispatchers say is a two vehicle wreck.

A supervisor at the Wood County 911 Center says there are two patients with minor injuries.

Parkersburg Police and Fire are on scene, as well as Camden Clark Ambulance Services.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene, who says traffic doesn’t appear to be moving coming into town from the south side.

