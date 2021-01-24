Local couple celebrates their 75th wedding anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lagreta and Donald Russell have spent 75 years around the sun together. On Saturday, family and friends gathered to celebrate their love story.

When these two first laid eyes on each other, there were fireworks.

It was the Fourth of July. And it was more than a metaphorical spark. Mr. Russell said he knew he wanted to marry Mrs. Russel right then and there.

All these years later and Mr. Russell has only good things to say about her.

He described her as...

“..., very loving and caring and taking good care of me.”

Mrs. Russell said Mr. Russell tucks her in every night.

And when she needs help getting in or out of bed, she’s figured out a trick.

“Of course at night he takes his hearing aid out and he can’t hear me so I’ve sat on the side of the bed a couple of times about an hour, waiting for him to wake up because I didn’t want him to wake up so I got tired of that so I took a cane we’ve got and put it on my bed so, when I want to wake him up, I hit him with the cane and all I have to do is touch the bed and he’s up,” she laughed.

From their 75 years of marriage, it’s not just tricks Mrs. Russell has up her sleeve. She’s gained wisdom too.

Mrs. Russell said, “It’s the little things that count. I don’t think a lot of people understand that - that it’s just the little things. It’s not the great big diamond ring...,”

When asked how she would describe, Mr. Russell, Mrs. Russell laughed and said, “Grumpy.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.