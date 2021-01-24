Memorial Health System holds vaccine clinic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Memorial Health System held their third drive-thru style vaccine clinic Saturday.

Cars drove in an orderly fashion into the vaccination tent. Everyone waiting in line was 80 or older and there were about 200 of them. The clinic was scheduled to run through participants, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Jenny Black of Memorial Health System said that this is a small clinic compared to their ambitions.

“Our goal with these first three was to really refine our process because our ultimate goal is to be able, when the vaccines are available, to have clinics where we’re doing 1,000 to 1,500 people a day in about an eight to 10 hour time frame.”

You can enter yourself into Memorial’s wait list through the health system’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.