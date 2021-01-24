New statewide pre-registry system to replace MOVHD vaccine wait list

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has stopped adding people to its vaccine wait list as the state prepares to launch its own statewide pre-registry system.

That system is set to launch Monday at 8 a.m. and will be open to all West Virginians.

The MOVHD says anyone who was already on its wait list will automatically be added to the state’s list and will be given priority over new sign-ups.

The pre-registry can be reached online or by phone for those without internet access. The phone line is only open from Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Gov. Justice tasked DHHR with figuring out a vaccination registration and scheduling tool for West Virginians to use,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This new service allows West Virginians to directly enter their information into the computer, or with assistance from the Vaccine Info Line, and will keep folks from having to call multiple times to our local health departments whose phone lines are already overwhelmed.”

Once a resident is on the state’s list, they can get updates through text, phone call, or email.

Residents who are eligible for a vaccine will receive a text, phone call, or an email with an appointment time once vaccines are available in their area.

Vaccines are only being offered to residents 65 years of age and older and a few high-risk groups at this time.

Link to registry: vaccinate.wv.gov .

Phone number: 1-833-734-0965

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.