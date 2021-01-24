Ohio reports another 31 deaths from coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported 31 more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday. That raises the death toll to 10,711.

In addition to the latest deaths, health officials say Ohio gained another 4,481 cases of the virus. That brings the total Ohio case count to 864,322.

In the latest report, there are 2,993 COVID patients filling Ohio hospital beds. Around 764 of them are in intensive care units.

The state reports a little over five percent of the population has begun the inoculation process, meaning roughly 607,893 Ohioans have rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.