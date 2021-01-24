Violent home invasion ends in four arrests

CALDWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Four people are behind bars after the Noble County Sheriff’s Office stopped a home invasion in Belle Valley.

Authorities say just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s department received a call from a resident on Brown Street in Belle Valley, who said multiple people had broken into his home using a sledgehammer. Authorities say they were also told by the caller that the intruders were armed with guns and were threatening his family.

According to a news release, Sheriff Jason Mackie and three deputies were on scene within five minutes of the call.

Authorities found four people on scene who were not residents and arrested them. The suspects have not been identified, but are described as a 51-year-old woman from Athens, a 56-year-old man from Athens, a 52-year-old man from Grove City, and a 50 year-old woman from Tennessee.

Officials say three loaded firearms were recovered between the four suspects.

All four were taken to the Noble County Jail. Authorities say their names will be released once formal charges are filed.

Authorities say the home was occupied by a man, a woman, and two children when the invasion started. The man was reportedly injured by the sledgehammer during the initial break-in.

One of the children in the home reportedly tried to fight the intruders off using a baseball bat, but a suspect apparently pointed a gun at him in resistance.

The first two deputies on scene, Deputy Mitch Redden and Deputy Paul Channell, the sheriff’s office says, are responsible for stopping any further violence.

No one was seriously injured during the intrusion.

Noble County Prosecutor Jordan Croucher has recommended a charge of Aggravated Burglary for all four suspects. Aggravated Burglary is a first degree felony.

This case is still under investigation and more charges are expected to be presented to a Grand Jury in the future.

