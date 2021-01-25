Advertisement

5, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say five people, including a pregnant woman, have been shot to death inside a home in the city.

The fatal shootings were discovered after officers found a male juvenile with gunshot wounds about 4 a.m. on the city’s near northeast side.

Sgt. Shane Foley with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers then received information that led them to a nearby home where they found five adults dead inside. He says one of the five victims was a pregnant woman who was taken to an area hospital, where both she and the unborn child died.

Police say the juvenile found with gunshot wounds is expected to survive and was wounded in the shootings.

No suspects were in custody Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape
Violent home invasion ends in four arrests
File image
UPDATE: Three taken to hospital from downtown wreck
Six area residents among latest W.Va. COVID-19 deaths
Dennis Schott
Vienna Police arrest man for allegedly pointing a gun at resident
Mrs. Russell has some tricks up her sleeve from 75 years of marriage.
Local couple celebrates their 75th wedding anniversary

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
President Joe Biden spoke to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to review bilateral...
Biden speaks to Mexico's president about immigration policies
President Biden has made his first calls to world leaders. Yesterday he called Mexico and...
Biden plans to sign order for gov’t to buy more US goods
As Biden waits to see what happens with the stimulus plan, he's taking other COVID-related...
Republicans concerned about COVID-19 stimulus plan as Biden reinstates restrictions