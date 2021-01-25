Advertisement

AP top 25 women’s basketball poll

WVU women crack into the top 25
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(AP) - he top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Louisville (22) 14-0 739 1

2. NC State (5) 11-0 710 2

3. UConn (1) 10-0 692 3

4. South Carolina (2) 12-1 679 4

5. UCLA 9-2 618 6

6. Stanford 12-2 572 5

7. Maryland 11-1 565 7

8. Texas A&M 14-1 550 8

9. Baylor 10-2 522 9

10. Arizona 11-2 494 10

11. Oregon 11-3 420 13

12. Michigan 10-1 382 11

13. South Florida 10-1 353 14

14. Ohio St. 8-1 346 17

15. Kentucky 11-4 320 12

16. Indiana 9-3 308 16

17. DePaul 9-3 238 18

18. Gonzaga 13-2 186 20

19. Arkansas 11-5 182 15

20. Tennessee 10-3 180 25

21. Mississippi St. 8-4 156 19

22. Georgia 12-2 122 22

23. Northwestern 8-3 93 21

24. West Virginia 11-2 72 -

25. South Dakota St. 13-2 66 -

Others receiving votes: Texas 52, Missouri St. 49, Iowa St. 29, Syracuse 27, Alabama 10, Rice 7, Georgia Tech 5, Milwaukee 4, South Dakota 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

