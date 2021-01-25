Advertisement

Eat pizza for the Ohio Restaurant Relief Fund

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, you can eat pizza for a cause.

Pizza restaurants all over Ohio will be participating in Pizza with a Purpose from the 25th through the end of the month. For every pepperoni pizza you buy, one dollar will be donated to the Ohio Restaurant Relief Fund. This fund awards grants to employees in need. It’s strictly meant for housing expenses like mortgages and rent, living expenses like groceries and transportation, and medical expenses.

The restaurant that sells the most pepperoni pizza will be crowned as the best pepperoni pizza in the state.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, the Original Pizza Place, Over the Moon Pub and Pizza, and Maxwell’s Pizza will be participating.

Over the Moon owner Lisa Walsh said multiple of her employees will be applying for a grant.

“Well, by the community purchasing pepperoni pizza, that’s going to feed their families but that’s also going to give the opportunity for restaurant employees to receive funds to feed their own families.”

Walsh said her restaurant, like many small businesses, has been greatly impacted by the pandemic. They ended up having to cut staffing and hours in response.

