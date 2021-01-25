Matietta planning significant updates to Muskingum Park

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The city of Marietta is planning a number of improvements to the Muskingum Park area, to be completed by 2026. A virtual public meeting is scheduled for February 23 at 6 P.M., during which participants will be asked for any questions or feedback they may have regarding the park.

The improvements currently being planned by the Start Westward Monument Committee will include reconstructions of curbs and sidewalks along Front Street and Putnam Street to Sacra Via, adding accessible ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), additional parking along Front Street and under the Washington Street Bridge, widening the shared use path, improvements in lighting, restoration of the gazebo, the addition of way-finding signage, the possible addition of public restrooms, and more.

In addition, a primary focus of the improvement project will be refurbishing the Start Westward monument. According to Mayor Josh Schlicher, there are a number of possible approaches that may be taken in terms of restoring the monument.

“There are several options right now on the table for that particular part of the project. Really, the monument is the focus of East Muskingum Park, and it’s been left to weather and there hasn’t been any perpetual maintenance or any kind of program in place,” Schlicher said.

Last year, a temporary cover was placed over the monument to provide protection from the elements while restoration plans are being finalized.

Schlicher added that members of the Start Westward Monument Committee have conducted significant research in preparation for beginning the improvement project.

“We’ve got a lot of local knowledge, a lot of research has been done by the committee members. We have a really diverse group in the committee with extensive backgrounds in history and transportation,” Schlicher said.

Those who would like to participate in the public meeting in February can attend online using the link that will be provided, or by phone by calling (855) 925-2801 and entering meeting code 9512.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.