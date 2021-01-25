Memorial Health’s Volunteer of the Month has served over 900 hours

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kirk McCall has been volunteering since July of 2015. His service started soon after retirement, when he was looking for new ways to fill the hours in a day. Since then, he has spent about four or five hours volunteering each week.

McCall said it caught him off guard just how fulfilling it was “to meet with people who are in a place they much rather wouldn’t be.”

For McCall, helping people just feels good.

“It feels good even to get them some warm blankets or a snack to eat or coffee or tea or soft drink or just to talk to them.”

As McCall puts it, he may not have medical training, but he does have people training. McCall spent many years of his life working in radio and he’s putting those skills to good use. He said, if a patient just wants to talk about football, he’ll talk about football.

Still, his favorite people to talk to at the hospital are the kids.

“...,and I would do character voices for them and I would just - we would laugh, we would dance. I didn’t like just sitting behind the desk or in the chair and pointing this way and pointing that way.”

McCall now primarily volunteers at the Strecker Cancer Center.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.