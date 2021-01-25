New location sought for St. Marys Day Report Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County’s commissioners met Monday with their counterparts in Pleasants County, discussing a possible relocation of St. Marys’ Day Report Center.

Wood County would like to see a better site for the day report center it operates along with Pleasants County, as the “Mid-Ohio Valley Day Report Center”.

It’s currently located on the second floor of a building on Second Street in downtown St. Marys, close to the Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center.

And Commission President Blair Couch says it’s anything but an ideal location.

”Just the second floor walkup, with the exterior stairs, it gets in the weather. I’m sure it was slippery as anything this morning,” Couch said, noting Monday was a day for freezing rain.

The commissioners have already looked at other possible locations for the DRC office.

Wood County’s Day Report Center was located on Market Street in downtown Parkersburg until a few years ago, when it was relocated to Garfield Avenue.

