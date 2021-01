WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Numerous wrecks have occurred this evening across Wood County.

A supervisor at the Wood County 911 center estimates there has been around 30 wrecks.

A few people have been transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Freezing rain and snow showers have caused slippery road conditions across the area.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.