Obituary: Anna Pauline Miller

Anna Pauline Miller, 94, of Reedy, West Virginia passed away at her home January 22, 2021 with the love and prayers of her family surrounding her.

Pauline was born in 1926, in Vienna, WV, a daughter of the late Clyde D.and Anna Cheuvront Currey. She grew up in Two Runs, WV and graduated from Wirt County High School. Before marrying and starting a family, she was department manager for Boys Clothing at Sears Roebuck.

Pauline was a good and faithful servant of the Lord and longtime active member of Reedy Baptist Church. Pauline enjoyed helping with children’s activities at church and at her children’s schools. She also treasured her time as a Girl Scout Leader in Reedy. She enjoyed collecting teacups and teapots, gardening, sewing and quilting. She loved flowers and the West Virginia Hills! She would often say “aren’t the hills just beautiful!”. She will be fondly remembered by her family, friends, and community for the care and thoughtfulness she showed to all through her sending of cards.

She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing her family’s favorite dishes when they were home visiting. Grandma to six, she was known for her homemade applesauce, cheesecake, and initiating snowball fights! Her grandkids say she was a lady ahead of her time by always reminding them to “wash your hands!”

She loved and cherished her family and will be missed by her children Keith (Pam) Miller, Reedy, WV; Terri (John) Ellett, Austin, TX; Sherri (Bob) Bricker, Salem, South Carolina; grandchildren Alyssa (Jason) Cobb, Joe Ellett, Johnny (Rosa) Ellett, Kelley Bricker, Amy Bricker; and great grandchildren, Shawn Cobb and Olivia Ellett, who brought a special joy to her heart during a recent visit! Babushka Paulina was deeply loved by Katya Maiorova, her special friend from Russia, who she came to love as grandchild. “Aunt Polly” will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Hershel (Pug) Miller; daughter Kimberly Grace Miller; grandson Mitchell Alan Miller; sisters Wilma McClung, Helen Rose Currey, and Marge Snodgrass; and brother Hyson Currey.

The family would like to thank her caregivers Debbie Cox, Twilia Criner, Edna Carpenter, Deanna Cottle, and Casandra Geer for making it possible for Pauline to stay in her home, which was filled with love and laughter for 66 years. We greatly appreciate the dedication, care, and kindness you showed our mom.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be held in the near future. Burial will be in the Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

Arrangements for a public memorial service including time and place will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to either Reedy Baptist Church, c/o Jeanie Downey, Treasurer, 3798 Parkersburg Road, Reedy, WV 25270 or Housecalls Hospice, 417 Grand Park Drive, Suite 204, Parkersburg, WV 26105.

Condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

