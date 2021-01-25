Advertisement

Obituary: Annabelle Wells

Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Annabelle Wells, 98, of Dunbar, WV, formerly of Vienna, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Hubbard House West in South Charleston, WV.

She was born February 3, 1922, in Burning Springs, WV, a daughter of the late John and Bessie J. Whitecotton Wright.

Annabelle worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Camden Clark Hospital. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary #1212 of Vienna, was a United Methodist by faith and enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Norita Elzein and Shauna Davis (Michael); her great-grandchildren, Audriana Smith, Zena, Adam and Chad Elzein; great-great-grandchildren, Alijah, Alexia, Arwyn and Aspen Smith; two great-great-grandchildren on the way; her extended family, Cathy Henrie and Gail Harper both of Dunbar, WV with whom Annabelle made her home; extended great-granddaughter, Beckii Bostaph (Tom) and children, Baylee and Brayden Bostaph; and the rest of the Young family.

In addition to her parents, Annabelle was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon E. Wells; her daughter and son in-law, Mary and Kenny Boston; and eight sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

