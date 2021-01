Charles Wayne Whipkey, 66, of Parkersburg died January 24, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 18, 1954 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Emil Lee Whipkey, Sr. and Helen Hupp Whipkey.

Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with cremation to follow.

