Obituary: Gary C. Underwood

Gary C. Underwood, 81 of Williamstown, WV. passed away January 22, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late A. C. and Faun Northrop Underwood.

He was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and attended Marshall University. He retired from E.I. Dupont after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Vienna Baptist Church. He was a member and five time Past Master of the Williamstown Masonic Lodge #129 AF&AM. The 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Parkersburg York Rite Bodies and the Parkersburg Nemesis Shrine Directors Staff. He was a member of Williamstown American Legion Post #159.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wanda I. Noland Underwood of Williamstown, His children, Kimberly Ann Underwood and Gregary C. Underwood of Williamstown. He is also survived by his cousins, Sally Anderson Morgan and Barbara Vincent, as well as his wife`s family, Ruth Hogue, Marilyn Keller, Carolyn McDaniels, Richard Noland and Darrell Noland.

Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2:30pm at the Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown with Pastor Bill Brown officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital For Children Medical Center 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY. 40508 or the Vienna Baptist Church 3401 Grand Ccntral Avenue, Vienna, WV.26105.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com