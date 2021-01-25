Obituary: Hope Cline Keith

Hope Cline Keith passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the home of her daughter. Hope was born in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of Herbert and Erma Cline.

She grew up in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School. After marrying her husband Jack, they moved to Reno and resided on Dayton Rd. for 40 years.

Hope worked for the City of Marietta in the City Tax Department after raising her three children. She enjoyed flower gardening and was a member of the Reno Garden Club for many years. Hope loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of Valley View Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack in February 2011. Surviving are her children, Stephen (Joyce) Keith of Farmville, VA, Lesa (Mark) Casto of Marietta, and Melody Keith of Troutville, VA. Also surviving are grandchildren, Ashley Varner (Johnathan Alexander) of San Antonio, TX, Adam (Stacy) Varner of Marietta, Jennifer (Dale) Klemenz of New Lenox, IL, and Jason (Heather) Casto of Marietta; great grandchildren Jack Varner, Jaslynn Casto, Elle Casto and Elizabeth (Ben) Pintar; brother Robert Cline of Fleming and sister Doris Griffin of Columbus.

Also preceding her in death were her brother, Herbert Cline; grandchild Jeffrey Keith and great grandchild Lilianna Gonzales.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 26th from 10 to 10:45 AM at Roberts Funeral Home – East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta 45750. Due to COVID-19, a virtual funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. On Facebook, search “Hope Keith Funeral” Please call Roberts Funeral Home 740-373-2924 for assistance. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley View Baptist Church, 309 Longacre St. Marietta, OH 45750. Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

