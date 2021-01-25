Obituary: Judy H. Christopher

Judy H. Christopher, 72, of Belpre, passed away on January 23, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 4, 1949, in Morganton, NC, a daughter of Paul Martin Davis and Bythia Helen (Conley) Davis.

Judy was a graduate of Marietta High School in 1967. She had worked for 31 years at Harmar Place starting as a Nurse’s Aide and later becoming the Activities Director. She loved to read books. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and was a spiritual woman.

On May 7, 1967, she married Delbert Wayne “Doc” Christopher who survives with children: Christina (Patrick) Davis, Paul Christopher, Beth Moyers; granddaughter Hannah (Aaron) Anderson; grandsons, Patrick Davis, Dillon Davis and Kenny Moyers; great grandchildren: Braylen and Aayan Anderson, sister Kathy Davis of Knoxville, TN

In addition to her parents, Judy Was preceded in death by a brother Charles Davis.

According to her wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

