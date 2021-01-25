Advertisement

Obituary: Julie Ann Gould

Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Julie Ann Gould, 54 of Marietta, Ohio, passed away January 23, 2021 at her residence.

She was born November 7, 1966, in Elyria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gary Crites and Patricia Leininger Crites.

Julie was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Steve Gould; son, Derick (Nicole) Hamrick of Ashland, Ohio; daughter, Briana (Codey) Carns of Mineral Wells, WV; sister, Traci (Eric) Pritts of Knoxville, TN; aunt, Shirley Crites; grandchildren, Angelina Carns, Kylee Carns, Brayten Hamrick, Nolan Hamrick, and Blayne Hamrick.

A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in their conference room. 1502 Grand Central Avenue Vienna, WV 26105. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Gould family.

