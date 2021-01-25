Advertisement

Obituary: Larry Eugene Hockenberry

Published: Jan. 25, 2021
Larry Eugene Hockenberry, 78 of New Matamoras passed away at 10:30 pm, Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his home.  He was born February 6, 1942, in Marietta a son of Lawrence Albert and Freda Mae Harris Hockenberry.

Early in his career, Larry was employed at Washington County Chrysler Plymouth as a mechanic and was self-employed in the logging business and owned his business, The Buggy Shop.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, fixing cars, trading and telling stories.

He married Betty Reynolds and their daughter survives, Sonja Hupp of Marietta.  On August 28, 1972, he married Sandra Kay McIntire who survives with their children:  Heather (James) Watts of Cincinnati, Shirley (Jeremy) Ash of  Marietta , Larry A. “Bubby” Hockenberry of the home; 6 grandchildren:  Natasha Hupp, Alexis Hupp, Marissa Hupp, Jolie Watts, Liam Watts, Colin Watts and great grandson Grayson Hupp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Lacey Jenae Hupp and sister Patricia Stollar.

At his request, there will be no services.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

The family would appreciate donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

