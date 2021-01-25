Obituary: Lloyd Nolan Wright

Lloyd Nolan Wright, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully at home on January 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 8, 1939, a son of the late Wilbert and Juanita Glover Wright.

Nolan served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He later became a long haul truck driver and delivered automobiles to auctions for various dealerships. He enjoyed bowling, camping and travelling, especially to Florida. Nolan is a former member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Nolan was a devoted husband to his wife of 38 years, Linda Carol Petty Wright. He is also survived by four children, Jerry Biles, Loretta Osuna Cotto (Felix), James Myers (Misty) and Jennifer Thomas (Paul); five siblings, Sonny Wright, Jim Wright, Gary Wright, Sandy Flinn and Lora Boice; a beloved dog, Gizzy; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 pm & 6-8 pm, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg.

Please visit www.lamberttatman.com to share a message of comfort with the family.

