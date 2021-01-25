Obituary: Mario Rolando Munoz

Mario Rolando Munoz, Sr., 66, of Marietta, OH passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 24, 1954 in Copan, Honduras, a son of the late Leonardo and Eva Maria Portillo Munoz. Mario was a mechanic working in the automobile industry and he will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Bessy Munoz, Stephanie Schaffer, Mario Munoz, Jr. and Keyla Angelique Munoz; his brothers and sisters, Mirtala Smith, Blanca Erazo, Carlos Munoz, Gloria Erazo, Rufino Munoz, Jorge Munoz, Leonardo Munoz, Osman Munoz and Wilmer Munoz; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mario was preceded in death by his daughter, Eva Virginia Munoz.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg with Pastor Frankie Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

