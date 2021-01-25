Advertisement

Obituary: Martha Rose Littlefield

Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On January 19, 2021 Martha Rose Littlefield, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79 at Marietta Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

Martha was born in Newport Ohio to Delbert Ward and Eva Rouse Ward. After graduating from Newport Highschool in 1959 she moved to Massillon Ohio where she met and married her husband of 58 years David Littlefield.

Martha earned her Associate Degree in Accounting from Washington Technical College and worked as an accountant for several firms.

She was also creative and talented in multiple art forms including painting, quilting and playing piano.

Martha is survived by her husband David, children Vicki Green, Valerie Stewart, and Andy Littlefield.  Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an awesome wife, mother and grandmother who was dearly loved and will be missed.

