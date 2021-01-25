Obituary: Myra Jean Monroe

Myra Jean Monroe, 59 of Parkersburg, WV, passed away January 24, 2021 at CCMC.

She was born April 11, 1961, in Huntington, WV, a daughter of Margaret Day Monroe and the late Gorden Neff Monroe.

Myra was a homemaker. She loved to cook and spending time with her family. She loved gardening and her fur babies.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Joshua Dowler; daughters, Jessica Gribble (Rob), Michelle Sams (Chris), Megan Skidmore; grandchildren, Marshal Gribble, Myles Gribble, Marissa Gribble(Brian) Mahala Gribble, Braxton Gribble, Isaac Fordyce, Nevaeh Dowler, Trenton Carpener, Madelyn Sams, Brooklyn Rockhold; sister, Lisa(Doug) Carpenter.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Monroe.

Funeral Services will be 2p.m. Thursday January 28, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Troy Derenberger officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11a.m. to 2p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Monroe family.

