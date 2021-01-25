Obituary: Myrtle Thelma Metz

Myrtle Thelma Metz, 79 of Parkersburg passed away January 22, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center due to complications from COVID 19 Virus.

She was born October 21, 1941 in Parkersburg, WV. a daughter of the late Franklin and Mary Heater Spears.

Myrtle was a loving and caring person. She loved watching WVU men’s basketball. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and especially loved being with family and friends. Myrtle was a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald R. Metz, Sr. her brother Frank Spears and her sister Nancy Putnam.

Those left to cherish her memory are, Cathy Morrison of Parkersburg. Lee and Olivia Morrison, Cade Robert Morrison. Donald R. Metz, Jr. of Petroleum. Chris and Ashley Echard, Callie Echard, Kinsey Echard, Beth Ann Frum, Baeli Frum and Sawyer Frum. Joshua Vandergrift of Parkersburg. Jonah Vandergrift and Jacob Vandergrift. Tammy and Larry Higgins of Petroleum. Amber and Virgil Wilson, Madisyn, Jessica and Tony Williams and Charles Williams. James and Kristina Higgins, Patrick Higgins, and Jess James Higgins.

Private graveside services for Myrtle will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens at the convenience of the family with Evangelist Mark Tonkery officiating.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the front line workers at Camden Clark Medical Center for their love and care for Myrtle.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 2333 Pike St. is honored to serve the Metz family.

