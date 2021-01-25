Obituary: Robert Eugene Miller

Bob was born in Waterloo, Iowa, the younger of two boys. He was preceded by his wife of 66 years, Mildred (Midge) Miller, his brother Luther (Jay) Miller, his parents Luther and Thelma Miller, and his close stepmother, Verna Jordan. Survivors include daughters Terri (McRay), Robin (Williams), Lisa (Patterson); son Michael, daughter-in-law Veronica; and grandchildren Crystal (Harvey), Mikhail (Patterson), Sophie (Patterson), Natalie, and Johnny.

When asked, “What life experiences have given you the most pleasure?” Bob replied, “My marriage, my children, and my career.” He believed that all three of these were enhanced by his faith in God, which was very important to him. Bob was dedicated to his church, St. Mark’s United Methodist of Belpre. He taught Sunday school classes there for over 20 years. He and his family have been active members there since 1964.

Two weeks after high school graduation, Bob was drafted into World War II. He learned Morse code, and flew rescue seaplanes in the Pacific as a radioman and gunner for the US Navy, Air Forces division. He was proud of the PB-Y and PB-M seaplanes he flew. After the war, he attended Ohio State on the GI Bill. There he earned three degrees in Education, Health and Physical Education, and Education Administration. He devoted his early life to being a classroom teacher and coach. He eventually became a school principal and superintendent. He was superintendent of schools at Pleasantville, Ohio. At Delaware, Ohio, he passed a levy which led to the consolidation and the building of Buckeye Valley School. As superintendent of Belpre City Schools, he passed a levy which was used to build the Middle School (Now known as Belpre Elementary). During his administration, land was donated and used for the construction of the Belpre Public Library. Bob also played an instrumental role in the building of both the Washington County Vocational School and Washington State Community College. After his retirement from public education, he worked as Director of Home Nursing Care in Marietta, Ohio.

Bob loved golfing at Oxbow with his family and friends. And he rarely missed a football game of his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.

Helping people was Bob’s expression of his faith. He was a long-time member of Belpre Lions Club, and was a member of the Belpre Civitan Club up to the time of his death. He lived his faith by actively working with others, and lived his life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he touched.

There will be an open viewing at Leavitt’s Funeral Home, in Belpre from 9am-11am Wednesday, January 27th. Following the viewing, we are traveling to Canal Winchester for a friends-and-family burial service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. All are welcome to join us celebrating his life well-lived.

Gifts of donations to Bob’s beloved St Mark’s Church, into the general fund, would be greatly appreciated.

1946-49 Ohio State University.

1950-53 McArthur, Coach and Teacher

1953-55 Liberty Union, Principal

1955-61 Pleasantville, Superintendent

1961-64 Delaware, Superintendent

1964-74 Belpre, Superintendent

1974-81 Washington County Career Center, Superintendent

1981-88 Director, Marietta Home Health Agency

