Obituary: Russell (Bud) Kinchelo Moore, Jr.

Russell (Bud) Kinchelo Moore, Jr., 85, of Mineral Wells, passed away in his sleep January 21st, 2021, at Crestview Center in Shelbyville, KY. He was born in Wood

County on April 24th, 1935, the only son of Russell K. and Clara Hendricks Moore. A graduate of Parkersburg High School, he was a life-long member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and was retired from E.I. DuPont. Bud loved golfing with his friends, watching WVU football and basketball, enjoyed flower gardening, and spent as much time as possible with the grand-children and great-grandchildren that he so adored.

Bud is survived by his two sons, Mark Moore (Donna) of Shelbyville, Ky, and Brian Moore (Daneen) of Chapin, SC; grandchildren Mark Moore II (Jennifer) and Jonathan Moore (Dayna), all of Louisville, KY, Derek Moore (Samantha), Travis Moore (Saundra) all of Chapin, SC, and Tyler Moore (Isabelle), of Vienna, WV; grandchildren Emma, Hudson, Camden, and Layla, of KY, Rebecca, of SC, and Graham, of WV; and sister Janice (David) Bargeloh, of Mineral Wells.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Gladys Barnes Moore, and two sisters, Mabel Thompson and Mary Peters.

A funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00am at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Mineral Wells with burial to follow at Mt Olivet Cemetary. Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8pm at Leavitt Funeral Home and one hour before the service Thursday at the church. The funeral service will also be live-streamed and will be available at www.mympumc.net.

