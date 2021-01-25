Advertisement

Obituary: Stacey Lynn (Aukscunas) Jones

Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stacey was employed at Harbor Freight where she will be missed for her friendly demeanor and outgoing personality. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses she always made time to share her hope of a better future under God’s kingdom with others. In fact, one of her favorite scriptures that she enjoyed encouraging others with was Revelation 21: 3, 4. Stacey also loved nature walks and was an avid car enthusiast.

She is survived by her husband, James Matthew Jones; her parents, Bob and Cindy Aukscunas; and her two sisters, four brothers, along with all their spouses and her three little nephews. Stacey will most certainly be missed until God’s promise at John 5:28, 29 comes true.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Jones Family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Eugene Miller
Obituary: Robert Eugene Miller
Obituary: Anna Pauline Miller
Obituary: Anna Pauline Miller
Obituary: Hope Cline Keith
Obituary: Hope Cline Keith
Obituary: Larry Eugene Hockenberry
Obituary: Larry Eugene Hockenberry

Obituaries

Obituary: Myrtle Thelma Metz
Obituary: Myrtle Thelma Metz
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Crystal Faith Reynolds
Obituary: Wanda Lou Brown Melrose
Obituary: Wanda Lou Brown Melrose
Obituary: John W. Dye
Obituary: John W. Dye
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Eileen Koon
Obituary: Billy Ray Wimmer II
Obituary: Billy Ray Wimmer II