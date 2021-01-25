Obituary: Stacey Lynn (Aukscunas) Jones

Stacey was employed at Harbor Freight where she will be missed for her friendly demeanor and outgoing personality. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses she always made time to share her hope of a better future under God’s kingdom with others. In fact, one of her favorite scriptures that she enjoyed encouraging others with was Revelation 21: 3, 4. Stacey also loved nature walks and was an avid car enthusiast.

She is survived by her husband, James Matthew Jones; her parents, Bob and Cindy Aukscunas; and her two sisters, four brothers, along with all their spouses and her three little nephews. Stacey will most certainly be missed until God’s promise at John 5:28, 29 comes true.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Jones Family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.